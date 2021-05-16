Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.