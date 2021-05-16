Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.58 million and $6.43 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.14 or 0.07612534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.99 or 0.02419912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.76 or 0.00635121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00200198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00826165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00666772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.57 or 0.00563328 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,045,797 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

