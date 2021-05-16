VerusCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,655.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003881 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $109.39 million and $64,655.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,253,361 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

