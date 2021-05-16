Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

