VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $37,101.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00085401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.01146668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00061641 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.