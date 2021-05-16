Viberate Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

