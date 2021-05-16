Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,002,246 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Mattel worth $85,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

