Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 228,129 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.17% of ACI Worldwide worth $97,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,080,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,532,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

