Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,339,680 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of SmileDirectClub worth $87,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

