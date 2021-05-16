Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33,534 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Trane Technologies worth $98,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.