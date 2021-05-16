Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 164,357 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $86,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

