Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Entegris worth $89,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

