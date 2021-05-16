Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of Magellan Health worth $85,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $95.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

