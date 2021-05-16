Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $97,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

