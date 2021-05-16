Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.88% of Visteon worth $97,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,314,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 301,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $116.77 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

