Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.99% of Columbia Banking System worth $92,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.