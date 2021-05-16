Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Thor Industries worth $87,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.62 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

