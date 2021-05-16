Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,087 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.61% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $97,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

SHO stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

