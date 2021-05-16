Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $89,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.