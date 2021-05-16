Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.44% of UniFirst worth $102,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.93. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $151.91 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.