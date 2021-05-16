Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $102.45 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.87% of Plexus worth $102,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,315 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

