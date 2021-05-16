Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $103.92 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Altria Group worth $103,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.