Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $85.38 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Liberty Broadband worth $85,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $166.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.82.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

