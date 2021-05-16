Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $89.63 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $89,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

