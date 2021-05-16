Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.12 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,997 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $90,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

