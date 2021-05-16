Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $93.36 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $93,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.