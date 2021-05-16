Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.41 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $95,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Nwam LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

NYSE CAT opened at $242.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

