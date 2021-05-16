Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.76 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Match Group worth $96,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

MTCH stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

