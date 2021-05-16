Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.13 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 444,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Marvell Technology worth $97,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

