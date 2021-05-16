Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.49 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Humana worth $99,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $452.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.98 and its 200-day moving average is $411.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

