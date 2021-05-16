Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Hormel Foods worth $91,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

