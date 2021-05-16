Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.05% of Avanos Medical worth $85,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

