Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,718 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of SLM worth $99,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

SLM opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

