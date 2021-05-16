Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 488,788 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.20% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $100,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,384,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 357,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

