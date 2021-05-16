Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.14% of Brinker International worth $102,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $63.55 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

