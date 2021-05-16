Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,584,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Vistra worth $98,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,790 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

