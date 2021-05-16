Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Newmont worth $99,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $70.75 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.