Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 126,567 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $103,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,072,251. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

