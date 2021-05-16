Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,940 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Digital Realty Trust worth $92,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

