Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 134,462 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $95,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $487,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

