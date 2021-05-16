Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,216 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Ball worth $101,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.