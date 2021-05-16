Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,542 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of A. O. Smith worth $86,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

