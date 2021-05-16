Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 177,073 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 9.56% of Hanger worth $84,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HNGR. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hanger stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $948.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

