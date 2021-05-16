Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,903 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of DexCom worth $83,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $333.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.