Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,332 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $92,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Oracle by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

