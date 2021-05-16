Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,256 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.97% of Lakeland Financial worth $88,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $93,643.40. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,914. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

