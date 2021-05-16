Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,201 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.80% of Alamo Group worth $89,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915 shares of company stock worth $144,385 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALG opened at $159.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

