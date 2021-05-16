Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,889 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Fair Isaac worth $102,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $241,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $491.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.16. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.23 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

