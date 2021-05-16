Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,802 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,802 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $84,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

LYB stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $116.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

