Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 566,438 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.98% of NETGEAR worth $88,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $3,685,945 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

